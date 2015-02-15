FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Dubai's Emaar Properties Q4 net profit rises 14 pct
February 15, 2015 / 11:32 AM / 3 years ago

Dubai's Emaar Properties Q4 net profit rises 14 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, Feb 15 (Reuters) - Dubai’s Emaar Properties , builder of the world’s tallest tower, reported a 14 percent rise in fourth-quarter net profit on Sunday.

The developer, in which Dubai’s government owns a minority stake, made a net profit of 861 million dirhams ($234.5 million) in the three months to Dec. 31, Emaar said in a statement.

That compares with a profit of 756 million dirhams in the year-earlier period.

Quarterly revenue was 2.85 billion dirhams, up from 2.76 billion dirhams a year earlier.

Emaar made an annual profit of 3.29 billion dirhams in 2014. This compares with a profit of 2.57 billion dirhams in 2013.

$1 = 3.6729 UAE dirham Reporting by Matt Smith and Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by David French

