Dubai's Emaar Properties forecasts 2015 profit above market estimates
April 15, 2015 / 1:26 PM / 2 years ago

Dubai's Emaar Properties forecasts 2015 profit above market estimates

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, April 15 (Reuters) - Dubai’s Emaar Properties forecast a 2015 net profit of 3.695 billion dirhams ($1.01 billion), according to a presentation at the developer’s annual shareholder meeting.

This is higher than the 3.366 billion dirham average forecast for net profit this year by eight analysts, according to Thomson Reuters Eikon.

Emaar, 29 percent owned by state fund Investment Corporation of Dubai, posted an annual profit last year of 3.29 billion dirhams, up from 2.57 billion dirhams in 2013. ($1 = 3.6730 UAE dirham) (Reporting by Hadeel Al Sayegh and Matt Smith; Writing by Archana Narayanan; Editing by David French)

