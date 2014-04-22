FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Dubai's Emaar Properties Q1 net profit rises 55 pct
Sections
Featured
Uber backed by more than 500,000 in London ban
BUSINESS
Uber backed by more than 500,000 in London ban
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
April 22, 2014 / 11:17 AM / 3 years ago

Dubai's Emaar Properties Q1 net profit rises 55 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, April 22 (Reuters) - Dubai’s Emaar Properties reported a 55 percent rise in first-quarter net profit on Tuesday that was slightly below analyst estimates.

The builder of the world’s tallest tower, the Burj Khalifa, reported a profit of 863 million dirhams ($234.96 million) in the three months to March 31, it said in a statement. This compares with a profit of 556 million dirhams in the prior year period.

Analysts polled by Reuters on average forecast Emaar would make a quarterly profit of 873 million dirhams. ($1 = 3.6730 UAE Dirhams) (Reporting by Matt Smith; Editing by David French)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.