FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Dubai's Emaar Q2 profits rises 29 pct; local home sales dip
Sections
Featured
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
IMMIGRATION policy
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
Fed keeps rates steady; portfolio drawdown to start in October
ECONOMY
Fed keeps rates steady; portfolio drawdown to start in October
A desperate search for girl in collapsed school
Mexico earthquake
A desperate search for girl in collapsed school
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
August 4, 2014 / 10:42 AM / 3 years ago

Dubai's Emaar Q2 profits rises 29 pct; local home sales dip

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, Aug 4 (Reuters) - Dubai’s largest developer Emaar Properties reported a 28.6 percent rise in second-quarter net profit on Monday, beating analyst forecasts, but revenue from property sales in the emirate dropped.

The builder of the world’s tallest tower Burj Khalifa made a net profit of 868 million dirhams ($236.3 million) in the three months ending June 30, compared to 675 million dirhams in the corresponding period in 2013, it said in a statement on Dubai’s bourse.

The earnings beat analyst estimates who predicted an average net profit of 839.8 million dirhams for the period.

The company sold properties worth 3.12 billion dirhams in the quarter, down from 3.29 billion dirhams it made in the same quarter last year, Reuters calculated based on half-year figures. ($1 = 3.6730 United Arab Emirates Dirhams) (Reporting by Praveen Menon; Editing by David French)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.