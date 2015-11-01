FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Dubai's Emaar Properties Q3 net profit rises 31 pct
November 1, 2015 / 11:12 AM / 2 years ago

Dubai's Emaar Properties Q3 net profit rises 31 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, Nov 1 (Reuters) - Dubai’s Emaar Properties, builder of the world’s tallest tower, reported a 31 percent rise in third-quarter net profit on Sunday.

The developer, in which Dubai’s government owns a minority stake, made a net profit of 843 million dirhams ($229.5 million) in the three months to Sept. 30, Emaar said in a statement. That compares with a profit of 645 million dirhams in the year-earlier period, it said.

EFG Hermes had forecast Emaar’s third-quarter profit would be 1.02 billion dirhams. ($1 = 3.6729 UAE dirham) (Reporting by Tom Arnold; Editing by David French)

