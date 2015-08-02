FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Dubai's Emaar Properties Q2 net profit rises 16 pct
Sections
Featured
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Irma
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
August 2, 2015 / 10:46 AM / 2 years ago

Dubai's Emaar Properties Q2 net profit rises 16 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, Aug 2 (Reuters) - Dubai’s Emaar Properties, builder of the world’s tallest tower, reported a 16 percent rise in second-quarter net profit on Sunday.

The developer, in which Dubai’s government owns a minority stake, made a net profit of 1.18 billion dirhams ($321.3 million) in the three months to June 30, up 16 percent on the prior-year period, Emaar said in a statement.

The company had reported rising profits in the eight previous quarters.

SICO Bahrain had forecast Emaar’s second-quarter profit would be 817 million dirhams.

$1 = 3.6730 UAE dirhams $1 = 3.6730 UAE dirham Reporting by Matt Smith; Editing by Olzhas Auyezov

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.