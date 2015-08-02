Dubai's Emaar Properties Q2 net profit rises 16 pct

DUBAI, Aug 2 (Reuters) - Dubai’s Emaar Properties, builder of the world’s tallest tower, reported a 16 percent rise in second-quarter net profit on Sunday.
The developer, in which Dubai’s government owns a minority stake, made a net profit of 1.18 billion dirhams ($321.3 million) in the three months to June 30, up 16 percent on the prior-year period, Emaar said in a statement.
The company had reported rising profits in the eight previous quarters.
SICO Bahrain had forecast Emaar’s second-quarter profit would be 817 million dirhams.
$1 = 3.6730 UAE dirhams $1 = 3.6730 UAE dirham Reporting by Matt Smith; Editing by Olzhas Auyezov