Dubai's Emaar Properties Q1 net profit rises 17 pct
May 1, 2016 / 11:20 AM / a year ago

Dubai's Emaar Properties Q1 net profit rises 17 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, May 1 (Reuters) - Dubai’s Emaar Properties, builder of the world’s tallest tower, reported a 17 percent rise in first-quarter net profit on Sunday.

The developer, in which Dubai’s government owns a minority stake, made a net profit of 1.21 billion dirhams ($329.44 million) in the three months to March 31, it said in a statement. That compares with a profit of 1.03 billion dirhams in the year-earlier period.

SICO Bahrain forecast Emaar’s first-quarter profit would be 1.22 billion dirhams.

Emaar’s quarterly revenue was 3.53 billion dirhams, also up 17 percent from a year earlier.

$1 = 3.6729 UAE dirham Reporting by Matt Smith; editing by Tom Arnold

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
