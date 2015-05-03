FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Dubai's Emaar Properties Q1 net profit rises 7 pct
May 3, 2015 / 11:02 AM / 2 years ago

Dubai's Emaar Properties Q1 net profit rises 7 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, May 3 (Reuters) - Dubai’s Emaar Properties, builder of the world’s tallest tower, reported a 7 percent rise in first-quarter net profit on Sunday.

The developer, in which Dubai’s government owns a minority stake, made a net profit of 1.03 billion dirhams ($280.4 million) in the three months to March 31, Emaar said in a statement.

That compares with a profit of 957 million dirhams in the year-earlier period. It had reported rising profits in the preceding seven quarters.

SICO Bahrain forecast Emaar would make a quarterly profit of 856.8 million dirhams.

Emaar’s quarterly revenue was 3.01 billion dirhams, up from 2.39 billion dirhams a year earlier.

Emaar floated a 15.4 percent stake in its subsidiary, Emaar Malls Group (EMG), in September.

$1 = 3.6730 UAE dirhams Reporting by Matt Smith; Editing by Olzhas Auyezov

