FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Dubai's Emaar Properties targets 10-yr sukuk sale on Weds -leads
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Expedia CEO poised to take Uber job
Business
Expedia CEO poised to take Uber job
The conservative case for GOP to stop lawmaking in secret
Commentary
The conservative case for GOP to stop lawmaking in secret
Spy malware hits India, Pakistan
Cyber Risk
Spy malware hits India, Pakistan
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
September 6, 2016 / 11:21 AM / a year ago

Dubai's Emaar Properties targets 10-yr sukuk sale on Weds -leads

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, Sept 6 (Reuters) - Dubai's Emaar Properties is targeting the sale of a dollar-denominated sukuk of benchmark size and 10 years duration on Wednesday after issuing initial pricing thoughts, a document from lead managers showed.

The transaction, for which order books have now opened, is currently earmarked to price in the low-to-mid 200 basis point range over equivalent midswaps, according to the document.

Benchmark size is traditionally understood to mean upwards of $500 million.

The developer's issuance of Islamic bonds is being managed by Standard Chartered, Bank ABC, Dubai Islamic Bank, Emirates NBD, First Gulf Bank, Mashreq, National Bank of Abu Dhabi, Noor Bank and Union National Bank, the document said.

Reporting by David French; editing by Jason Neely

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.