Dubai Emaar's malls unit to meet investors ahead of potential sukuk issue

DUBAI, June 5 (Reuters) - The malls unit of Dubai’s Emaar Properties will hold meetings with fixed income investors from June 8 ahead of a potential benchmark-sized sukuk issue, Emaar said in a statement on Thursday.

Dubai Islamic Bank, Emirates NBD, Mashreq, Morgan Stanley, First Gulf Bank , National Bank of Abu Dhabi, Noor Bank and Standard Chartered will be arranging the meetings on Emaar’s behalf.

These will be held in Asia, Europe and the Middle East and the sukuk will be sold afterwards, subject to market conditions, the statement added.

Benchmark size is traditionally understood to be worth at least $500 million. (Reporting by Matt Smith; Editing by David French)