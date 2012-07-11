UAE's Emaar Properties eyes 7-yr benchmark sukuk - sources

DUBAI, July 11 (Reuters) - Emaar Properties, builder of the world’s tallest tower, plans to issue a seven-year benchmark-sized Islamic bond, or sukuk, this week, two market sources said on Wednesday.

Initial profit talk for the sukuk is indicated to be at 6.75 percent. The company is due to meet investors in London on Wednesday, with pricing due early on Thursday, the sources said.

Benchmark-sized is normally understood to mean at least $500 million.

Standard Chartered Plc, HSBC Holdings, Abu Dhabi’s Al Hilal Bank, Qatar’s Barwa Bank, Emirates NBD , Dubai Islamic Bank and Noor Islamic Bank are mandated on the deal. (Reporting by Mala Pancholia; Editing by Rachna Uppal)