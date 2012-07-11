FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Dubai's Emaar plans $500 mln 7-yr sukuk; pricing likely Thurs
July 11, 2012

Dubai's Emaar plans $500 mln 7-yr sukuk; pricing likely Thurs

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, July 11 (Reuters) - Dubai’s Emaar Properties will issue a $500 million, seven-year Islamic bond, with pricing most likely on Thursday, arranging banks said on Wednesday.

Order books for the sukuk are over $2.5 billion so far.

Profit rate guidance was revised to a range of 6.5 - 6.625 percent from 6.75 percent earlier on Wednesday.

Emaar had picked Standard Chartered Plc, HSBC Holdings, Abu Dhabi’s Al Hilal Bank, Qatar’s Barwa Bank, Emirates NBD, Dubai Islamic Bank and Noor Islamic Bank for the deal. Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank was added as bookrunner in the latest update.

