Dubai's Emaar launches $500 mln sukuk at 6.4 pct profit rate
#Credit Markets
July 12, 2012 / 7:42 AM / in 5 years

Dubai's Emaar launches $500 mln sukuk at 6.4 pct profit rate

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, July 12 (Reuters) - Dubai real estate developer Emaar Properties launched a $500 million seven-year sukuk at a profit rate of 6.4 percent on Thursday, arranging banks said.

Final pricing is due later in the day, with order books said to be in excess of $4.5 billion. Pricing at launch for the sukuk was tighter than guidance released on Wednesday, signalling strong appetite for the deal.

Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank, Standard Chartered Plc , HSBC Holdings, Abu Dhabi’s Al Hilal Bank, Qatar’s Barwa Bank, Emirates NBD, Dubai Islamic Bank and Noor Islamic Bank are mandated on the deal. (Reporting by Rachna Uppal; Editing by Dinesh Nair)

