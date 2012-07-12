Dubai's Emaar launches $500 mln sukuk at 6.4 pct profit rate

DUBAI, July 12 (Reuters) - Dubai real estate developer Emaar Properties launched a $500 million seven-year sukuk at a profit rate of 6.4 percent on Thursday, arranging banks said.

Final pricing is due later in the day, with order books said to be in excess of $4.5 billion. Pricing at launch for the sukuk was tighter than guidance released on Wednesday, signalling strong appetite for the deal.

Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank, Standard Chartered Plc , HSBC Holdings, Abu Dhabi’s Al Hilal Bank, Qatar’s Barwa Bank, Emirates NBD, Dubai Islamic Bank and Noor Islamic Bank are mandated on the deal. (Reporting by Rachna Uppal; Editing by Dinesh Nair)