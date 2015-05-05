FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Emaar Misr's Egypt unit aims to raise $367 mln -statement
Sections
Featured
The backlash against Trump's voter fraud panel
Politics
The backlash against Trump's voter fraud panel
Five die in Florida nursing home
Hurricane Irma
Five die in Florida nursing home
Shipping delay may dampen Apple's holiday quarter
Apple
Shipping delay may dampen Apple's holiday quarter
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
May 5, 2015 / 8:47 AM / 2 years ago

Emaar Misr's Egypt unit aims to raise $367 mln -statement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAIRO, May 5 (Reuters) - Egypt’s Emmar Misr said on Tuesday its board had recommended to shareholders that the developer offer 600 million shares on the Cairo bourse to raise 2.8 billion Egyptian pounds ($366.97 million).

The subsidiary of Emaar Properties, Dubai’s largest real estate developer, said in a statement to the stock exchange it would price the shares at 4.70 Egyptian pounds each on the recommendation of accounting and advisory firm Grant Thornton.

$1 = 7.6300 Egyptian pounds Reporting by Stephen Kalin; editing by Yara Bayoumy and Jason Neely

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.