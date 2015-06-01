UPDATE 2-Emaar Misr's $353 mln IPO in Egypt to run June 16-25

(Adds details from source)

CAIRO, June 1 (Reuters) - Emaar Misr, the Egyptian unit of Dubai’s Emaar Properties, said on Monday it would offer 14.9 percent of its shares in an initial public offer that could raise up to $353 million between June 16 and 25.

The Emaar listing is expected to be the largest flotation on the Cairo exchange since 2007. The Egyptian subsidiary has a portfolio of investments in Egypt worth around 53 billion Egyptian pounds ($6.95 billion), according to its website.

A tranche of the offer for retail investors will comprise 90 million shares and a tranche for institutional investors will offer 510 million shares, the firm said in an announcement in Egyptian newspapers.

The subsidiary of Dubai’s largest real estate developer said the shares will be priced at a maximum of 4.49 Egyptian pounds each, meaning the offer is expected to raise 2.69 billion pounds ($353 million).

A source informed about the offer process told Reuters the final price would be less than 4.49 pounds per share “but that hasn’t been decided so far”.

The source said the company would announce a price guidance per share on Thursday and that trading on the bourse would start at the end of the month.

Last month, Emaar Misr said its board had recommended to shareholders that the developer offer 600 million shares on the Cairo bourse to raise up to 2.8 billion Egyptian pounds.

It said at the time it would price the shares at 4.70 Egyptian pounds each on the recommendation of accounting and advisory firm Grant Thornton. ($1 = 7.6300 Egyptian pounds) (Reporting by Ehab Farouk; Writing by Andrew Torchia and Yara Bayoumy; Editing by Louise Heavens and Robin Pomeroy)