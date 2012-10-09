FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UAE's Emal picks banks for up to $1 bln bond issue - sources
October 9, 2012

UAE's Emal picks banks for up to $1 bln bond issue - sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ABU DHABI, Oct 9 (Reuters) - Emirates Aluminium, a joint venture between Abu Dhabi’s Mubadala and Dubai Aluminium, has mandated three banks for a bond issue up to $1 billion, two banking sources familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.

Emal has picked Goldman Sachs, Citigroup and local lender Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank, the sources said, declining to be identified.

The bond is expected to be a part of a $4 billion financing package for a smelter expansion. (Reporting by Stanley Carvalho and Dinesh Nair; Writing by Rachna Uppal)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
