CORRECTED-(OFFICIAL)-TABLE-Emami Jan-March net up 30 pct

(Corrects headline and text to say net profit for Jan-March 2012 was 723.7 mln, not 7623.4 mln after company issued a correction)

May 6 (Reuters) - Three months ended March 31

(Versus the same period a year earlier. All Reuters alerts in million rupees unless stated)

Net Profit 939.9 vs 723.7

Net Sales (in bln rupees) 4.51 vs 3.98

EPS (in rupees) 6.21 vs 4.78

Results are consolidated

NOTE: Emami Ltd is a personal care products maker.

* Source text: link.reuters.com/myg87t

* Further company coverage