Fed releases bank plans to fix foreclosure problems

WASHINGTON, Feb 27 (Reuters) - The Federal Reserve on Monday released the plans large banks have submitted to regulators detailing the steps those banks will take to identify and fix problems related to home foreclosures.

U.S. banking regulators have been under pressure from members of Congress and consumer groups to release the information, which was submitted as part of an April 2011 settlement over problems with the banks’ mortgage servicing businesses.

Mortage servicers collect payments from homeowners and handle foreclosure proceedings.

In November, the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency, a regulator that was also party to the settlement, released plans it had received from banks.

The settlement requires banks to review foreclosure actions taken against homeowners in 2009 and 2010 to determine if any errors took place. If the error resulted in financial harm to the borrowers the banks may have to compensate the borrower.

Among the banks involved in the settlement were Bank of America, JPMorgan Chase, Citigroup and Wells Fargo.

The reviews are being conducted by consulting firms hired by the banks, with the approval of the Fed and OCC.

Some members of Congress and consumer advocates have questioned how independent these reviews will be since the consultants already do work for the banking industry on a range of issues.

Lawmakers have sought the release of the documents submitted to regulators to determine how rigorous regulators are being in dealing with errors that have provoked widespread outrage since they came to light in late 2010.