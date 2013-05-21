Swiss c.bank should use any franc weakness to unwind intervention -IMF

* SNB could unwind forex positions amid franc weakness

* IMF report compiled earlier in May, before franc slide

ZURICH, May 21 (Reuters) - The Swiss National Bank should use any weakness in the franc to unwind the large foreign currency reserves it has built up to keep a lid on its currency, the International Monetary Fund said in a report released on Tuesday.

The SNB set a cap of 1.20 Swiss francs to the euro in September 2011 to help stave off recession and the threat of deflation.

It then intervened heavily last year as the euro zone crisis flared, selling francs and swelling its own foreign reserves to prevent its currency from strengthening as investors sought safety in the franc.

The SNB should maintain its cap on the franc, given low inflation and growth and the risk of further capital inflows, the IMF said in the report, compiled early in May before the franc hit multi-month lows against the dollar and euro.

“The authorities should also take full advantage of any capital outflows to unwind past currency interventions,” the IMF’s executive board said in its Switzerland consultation report, concluded on May 8.

The franc hit a nine-month low against the dollar and a four-month low against the euro this month and could fall more in coming months as concerns about a euro zone break-up wane and risks of deflation in Switzerland mount.

The SNB should also consider introducing negative interest rates on excess bank reserves if the franc comes under fresh appreciation pressures, the IMF said, reiterating views expressed in a March statement.

The central bank still sees the franc as overvalued and will continue to defend its cap as long as necessary, SNB board member Fritz Zurbruegg was quoted as saying last week. (Reporting by Alice Baghdjian; Editing by Hugh Lawson)