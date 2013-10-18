FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Fed's Stein talks policy and bubbles, but doesn't back a specific approach
Sections
Featured
Facebook, Google, Twitter to testify on Russian meddling
Technology
Facebook, Google, Twitter to testify on Russian meddling
Hugh Hefner: 1926 - 2017
Entertainment
Hugh Hefner: 1926 - 2017
Puerto Rico presses for shipping waiver to speed up relief
Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico presses for shipping waiver to speed up relief
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 18, 2013 / 8:33 PM / 4 years ago

Fed's Stein talks policy and bubbles, but doesn't back a specific approach

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BOSTON, Oct 18 (Reuters) - An influential Federal Reserve governor said on Friday that monetary policy theoretically could be used to battle asset-price bubbles, but he did not specifically back that approach relative to two others he outlined.

Jeremy Stein, the U.S. central banker who in February gave a speech that set off debate over battling bubbles with tighter policies, on Friday only laid out three “schools of thought” on an issue that has simmered under the surface of the Fed’s extraordinary support for the U.S. economy.

Beyond using policy to tackle financial imbalances, Stein said another approach is relying on supervision and regulation. He said a third approach is “generally suspicious” of using policy or regulation to avoid bubbles and “emphasizes the difficulty of identifying emerging financial imbalances in real time.”

According to remarks prepared for delivery at a conference, he said: “The debate between these three schools gets a lot of attention at venues like this one -- and with good reason. It touches on issues that are not only of policy interest, but also connect to deeper and strongly held views about how the world works.”

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.