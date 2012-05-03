TABLE-U.S. M-2 money supply down $40.5 bln April 23 week

May 3 (Reuters) - U.S. M-2 money supply fell by $40.5 billion in the April 23 week to $9,814.1 billion, the Federal Reserve said. The Fed said the four-week moving average of M-2 was $9,832.8 billion vs. $9,832.5 billion in the previous week. Following are the details of the money supply report, and the Fed's H.3 and H.4 reports: One week ended April 23 (billions dlrs) Latest Change Prev week Rvsd from M-1....2,256.0 up......8.0 vs 2,248.0.....2,248.3 M-2....9,814.1 down...40.5 vs 9,854.6.....9,854.6 M-2 Avg 4 wks (Vs Wk ago)..9,832.8 vs ...9,832.5 Monthly aggregates (Adjusted avgs in billions) M-1 (March vs Feb)........2,220.5 vs.....2,215.0 M-2 (March vs Feb)........9,798.5 vs.....9,769.1 Federal Reserve's H.3 and H.4 report: Two Weeks Ended May 2 daily avgs-mlns (H.3) Free Reserves............1,451,128 vs.rvsd.1,502,996 Seasonal Loans..................13 vs..............8 Total Borrowings.............6,627 vs..........7,009 Excess Reserves..........1,457,755 vs......1,510,005 Required Reserves (Adj).....98,862 vs.........98,315 Required Reserves..........107,973 vs.........94,745 Total Reserves...........1,556,616 vs......1,608,320 Non-Borrowed Reserves....1,549,989 vs......1,601,311 Monetary Base (Unadj)....2,616,508 vs......2,660,046 One week ended May 2 (H4.1) Bank Borrowings...........6,628 up...............1 Primary Credit...............83 up..............75 Secondary Credit............nil vs............unch Seasonal Credit..............14 up...............3 Asset-Backed..............6,531 down............77 Other Credit Ext............nil vs............unch Float......................-864 down...........258 Balances/Adjustments......1,927 vs............unch Currency...............1,100,493 up...........1,250 Treasury Deposits.......120,748 up..........42,250 Maiden Lane LLC...........4,176 up.............118 Maiden Lane II...............19 vs............unch Maiden Lane III..........19,975 up...........2,320 One week ended May 2 - daily avgs-mlns Fed bank credit...........2,845,858 down......14,577 Treasuries held outright..1,666,892 down.........152 Agencies held outright.......94,571 down..........90 Mortgage-Backed secs........847,805 down......13,180 Repos...........................nil vs..........unch Other Fed assets............177,870 up...........684 Other Fed liabilities........77,037 up.........2,040 Other deposits with Fed......15,424 down......21,980 Foreign deposits................138 up.............8 Gold stock...................11,041 vs..........unch Custody holdings..........3,495,805 up........13,434 Factors on May 2 Bank borrowings...............6,801 vs.........6,576 Float..........................-851 vs..........-804