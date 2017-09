SAO PAULO, Jan 13 (Reuters) - KLM Cityhopper has confirmed purchase options for two E175 regional jets from Embraer SA , worth a combined $88.8 million at list prices, the Brazilian planemaker said in a Wednesday statement.

The regional subsidiary of Air France-KLM booked a firm order for 15 E175s and two larger E190s in March, in a deal that also still has 15 E175 options outstanding. (Reporting by Brad Haynes; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)