SAO PAULO Dec 21 South African regional airline Airlink will add 11 ERJ 140 jets by Brazilian planemaker Embraer SA to its fleet through a leasing contract, Embraer said in a statement on Wednesday.

Embraer said Airlink will operate 30 ERJ 140 jets after the latest addition. The company declined to disclose the financial terms of the agreement. (Reporting by Alberto Alerigi Jr.; Writing by Silvio Cascione; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)