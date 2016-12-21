BRIEF-Air Canada and Cathay Pacific to introduce codeshare services
* Air canada and cathay pacific to introduce codeshare services and reciprocal mileage accrual and redemption benefits in strategic cooperation
SAO PAULO Dec 21 South African regional airline Airlink will add 11 ERJ 140 jets by Brazilian planemaker Embraer SA to its fleet through a leasing contract, Embraer said in a statement on Wednesday.
Embraer said Airlink will operate 30 ERJ 140 jets after the latest addition. The company declined to disclose the financial terms of the agreement. (Reporting by Alberto Alerigi Jr.; Writing by Silvio Cascione; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
WASHINGTON, Dec 22 A federal judge said on Thursday that Volkswagen AG has reached an agreement in principle to provide "substantial compensation" to the owners of about 80,000 3.0 liter polluting diesel vehicles, a key hurdle to resolve the German automaker's emissions scandal.
PALM BEACH, Fla./WASHINGTON, Dec 22 U.S. President-elect Donald Trump called on Thursday for the country to expand its nuclear weapons capabilities until the world "comes to its senses" - a signal he may support costly efforts to modernize the aging U.S. nuclear arsenal.