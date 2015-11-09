FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
AIRSHOW-Embraer business jet sales to slow for next 3 yrs in emerging mkts
Sections
Featured
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
Politics
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
As Trump threatens to end NAFTA, Mexico looks to China
Business
As Trump threatens to end NAFTA, Mexico looks to China
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
Reuters Backstory
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 9, 2015 / 8:30 AM / 2 years ago

AIRSHOW-Embraer business jet sales to slow for next 3 yrs in emerging mkts

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, Nov 9 (Reuters) - Brazilian planemaker Embraer’s head of business jets said on Monday emerging market sales would slow for the next three years, with the Middle East flat due to low oil prices.

Marco Pellegrini, president and chief executive of Embraer Executive Jets, said the company is shifting its focus to the United States as emerging markets including China see depressed sales.

Demand in the Middle East market is flat, with lower oil prices in oil-exporting countries dampening new business.

Reporting by Nadia Saleem and Katie Paul, Editing by William Maclean

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.