AIRSHOW-Embraer business jet sales to slow for next 3 yrs in emerging mkts

DUBAI, Nov 9 (Reuters) - Brazilian planemaker Embraer’s head of business jets said on Monday emerging market sales would slow for the next three years, with the Middle East flat due to low oil prices.

Marco Pellegrini, president and chief executive of Embraer Executive Jets, said the company is shifting its focus to the United States as emerging markets including China see depressed sales.

Demand in the Middle East market is flat, with lower oil prices in oil-exporting countries dampening new business.