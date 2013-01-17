FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 17, 2013 / 8:11 PM / in 5 years

Embraer order from Ireland's Aldus could top $1.5 bln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, Jan 17 (Reuters) - Brazilian planemaker Embraer SA said on Thursday that Irish leasing company Aldus Aviation Limited had ordered 20 regional E-Jets, revealing the buyer that helped boost its backlog for the first time in a year.

The value of the deal could rise to $1.56 billion if Aldus exercises its option to acquire an additional 15 aircraft in the E-Jet family, Embraer said in a securities filing.

The manufacturer had already booked the firm order for 15 E-190 and five E-175 planes at the end of 2012, raising hopes that it can keep up production levels in 2013.

Aldus Aviation leases Embraer aircraft to clients in Europe, the Middle East, Latin America and the South Pacific.

Embraer’s order backlog, a pipeline of future revenue, grew to $12.5 billion at the end of December. Three months earlier, the backlog had fallen to $12.4 billion, its lowest in more than six years, leading some analysts to conclude that the company may have to cut output this year.

