SAO PAULO, Jan 24 (Reuters) - Brazil’s Embraer SA , the world’s largest maker of regional jets, said on Thursday it signed a deal to provide Republic Airways Holdings Inc with 47 E-175 jets, with an option to acquire an additional 47 aircraft.

If all 94 planes were delivered, the value of the contract could reach about $4 billion at list prices, Embraer added. The new aircraft would be operated by Republic under AMR Corp’s American Eagle brand.