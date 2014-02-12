FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Asia-Pacific to take 1,500 70-130 seat jets over 20 years-Embraer
#Financials
February 12, 2014 / 9:46 AM / 4 years ago

Asia-Pacific to take 1,500 70-130 seat jets over 20 years-Embraer

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRASILIA, Feb 12 (Reuters) - Embraer SA, the world’s largest maker of regional aircraft, forecasts the Asia-Pacific region will take delivery of 1,500 new jets of 70-130 seats over the next 20 years, totalling $70 billion, the company said on Wednesday.

Nearly two-thirds of the projected deliveries are expected to support market growth, with the remainder replacing ageing aircraft, the Brazil-based company added in a statement.

Embraer has a global market share of 51 percent of orders and 62 percent of deliveries since 2004 on the 70-130 seat segment, according to the statement. (Reporting by Silvio Cascione; Editing by Mark Potter)

