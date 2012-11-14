FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Brazil's Embraer books E-Jet order with Azerbaijan Airlines
Sections
Featured
'Bump stock' rush at gun shops
Las Vegas massacre
'Bump stock' rush at gun shops
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Lifestyle
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Drive-in chain Sonic says payment cards possibly hacked
Cyber Risk
Drive-in chain Sonic says payment cards possibly hacked
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 14, 2012 / 12:00 PM / in 5 years

Brazil's Embraer books E-Jet order with Azerbaijan Airlines

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, Nov 14 (Reuters) - Brazil’s Embraer SA booked a firm order from Azerbaijan Airlines for four new E-190 jets worth $181 million at list prices, the world’s third-largest commercial planemaker said on Wednesday.

Azerbaijan Airlines also ordered two used E-170 jets through Embraer’s ECC Leasing. Delivery of the used jets will begin in the second quarter of next year and delivery of the new jets will begin in the third quarter of 2013. The company said all the aircraft would be in service by the end of next year.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.