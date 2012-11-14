Brazil's Embraer books E-Jet order with Azerbaijan Airlines

SAO PAULO, Nov 14 (Reuters) - Brazil’s Embraer SA booked a firm order from Azerbaijan Airlines for four new E-190 jets worth $181 million at list prices, the world’s third-largest commercial planemaker said on Wednesday.

Azerbaijan Airlines also ordered two used E-170 jets through Embraer’s ECC Leasing. Delivery of the used jets will begin in the second quarter of next year and delivery of the new jets will begin in the third quarter of 2013. The company said all the aircraft would be in service by the end of next year.