FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Brazil's Embraer sees signs of recovery in U.S. bizjet market
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 15, 2012 / 7:56 PM / in 5 years

Brazil's Embraer sees signs of recovery in U.S. bizjet market

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, Aug 15 (Reuters) - Brazilian plane maker Embraer has seen clear signs of recovery in the U.S. executive aviation market, but global demand for business jets remains flat as political uncertainty in Europe and a lingering inventory of used aircraft for sale stifles a rebound, the head of Embraer’s executive jet division said on Wednesday.

“We’re seeing a revival, but it’s early days yet  I would say the market continues to be flat,” Ernest Edwards said in an interview at the LABACE air show in Sao Paulo. “I‘m comfortable we’ll make our projections, which are pretty much around the same numbers we had in 2011.”

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.