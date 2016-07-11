Embraer and Boeing sign KC-390 marketing and support agreement

RIO DE JANEIRO, July 11 (Reuters) - Brazil's Embraer SA said on Monday it has signed an agreement with Boeing to jointly market and support its military cargo KC-390 aircraft.

Under the agreement, Embraer said in a statement that it will provide the aircraft, and Boeing will be responsible for in-service support.

The deal expands a 2012 joint marketing agreement for the aircraft.

"The expansion of our relationship makes the best medium-sized airlift product available to customers, bolstered by the best support available," said Jackson Schneider, Embraer president for defense and security.

The KC-390 is a project of the Brazilian Air Force, which contracted Embraer to develop the aircraft. The first prototype completed its first flight in February 2015. Embraer expects deliveries to begin during the first half of 2018. (Reporting by Stephen Eisenhammer Editing by W Simon)