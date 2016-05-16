FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 16, 2016 / 7:35 PM / a year ago

Embraer eyes WTO challenge to Bombardier's government funding

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, May 16 (Reuters) - Brazilian planemaker Embraer SA may challenge the state funding received by Canadian rival Bombardier Inc before the World Trade Organization, a senior executive told Reuters on Monday.

Paulo Cesar Silva, the head of Embraer’s commercial aviation unit, said in a telephone interview that favorable government financing gives Bombardier an unfair advantage in sales campaigns where its new C Series is up against Embraer’s E-Jets. (Reporting by Brad Haynes; Editing by Sandra Maler)

