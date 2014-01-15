FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Embraer meets 2013 plane delivery goals amid fourth-quarter surge
January 15, 2014 / 11:37 AM / 4 years ago

Embraer meets 2013 plane delivery goals amid fourth-quarter surge

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, Jan 15 (Reuters) - Embraer SA , the world’s largest maker of regional aircraft, met its delivery targets for its commercial and executive segments last year after a surge in sales in the fourth quarter.

The São José dos Campos, Brazil-based company delivered 90 commercial planes and 119 executive jets for the full year, according to a securities filing on Wednesday. Embraer targeted deliveries of 80 to 90 light executive jets and 25 to 30 large executive jets for 2013.

The company said in the filing that its backlog of firm orders, or a measure of future revenue based on deliveries going forward, stood at $18.2 billion at the end of December.

