Embraer, BNDES to set up $59 mln fund for Brazil aerospace industry

SAO PAULO, May 7 (Reuters) - Embraer SA , the world’s largest regional aircraft maker, will set up a 131 million real ($59 million) investment fund for projects in the Brazilian aerospace industry alongside a number of state entities, according to a securities filing on Wednesday.

Embraer will start the fund with state development bank BNDES, the São Paulo State Development Agency and Finep, a federal government-funded research and development institution, according to the filing.