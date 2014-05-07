FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Embraer, BNDES to set up $59 mln fund for Brazil aerospace industry
May 7, 2014 / 12:15 PM / 3 years ago

Embraer, BNDES to set up $59 mln fund for Brazil aerospace industry

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, May 7 (Reuters) - Embraer SA , the world’s largest regional aircraft maker, will set up a 131 million real ($59 million) investment fund for projects in the Brazilian aerospace industry alongside a number of state entities, according to a securities filing on Wednesday.

Embraer will start the fund with state development bank BNDES, the São Paulo State Development Agency and Finep, a federal government-funded research and development institution, according to the filing.

$1 = 2.23 Brazilian reais Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal and Alberto Alerigi Jr

