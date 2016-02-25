FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brazil's Embraer says Iran talks in early stages
February 25, 2016 / 2:23 PM / 2 years ago

Brazil's Embraer says Iran talks in early stages

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO JOSE DOS CAMPOS, Brazil, Feb 25 (Reuters) - Brazilian planemaker Embraer SA is in early talks with Iran, with a focus on commercial aviation, following the end of international sanctions, Chief Executive Frederico Curado told journalists on Thursday.

A Brazilian presidential aide with knowledge of the negotiations told Reuters this week that Iran is interested in buying 50 Embraer airliners along with taxis, buses and trucks made in Brazil, following a trade mission to Tehran in October. (Reporting by Priscila Jordao)

