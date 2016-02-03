FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brazil's Embraer supplies Phenom 100 for UK military training
February 3, 2016

Brazil's Embraer supplies Phenom 100 for UK military training

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, Feb 3 (Reuters) - Brazilian planemaker Embraer will supply five Phenom 100 ultralight executive jets to train pilots in the British armed forces, the company said on Wednesday.

Embraer struck the deal, which covers support services and options for more aircraft, with Affinity Flight Training Services, a consortium of Lockheed Martin and Babcock International contracting with the Ministry of Defense.

The agreement follows a November order from the Emirates Flight Training Academy for five Phenom 100 aircraft and marks further inroads by the Brazilian company with NATO armed forces.

Embraer won a U.S. Air Force deal in 2013 to supply 20 light attack planes for counterinsurgency missions in Afghanistan. (Reporting by Brad Haynes)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
