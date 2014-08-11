FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Embraer trims global business jet outlook, U.S. looks stronger
#Market News
August 11, 2014 / 5:55 PM / 3 years ago

Embraer trims global business jet outlook, U.S. looks stronger

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, Aug 11 (Reuters) - Brazilian planemaker Embraer SA on Monday raised its outlook for executive jet sales in North America over the next decade while trimming its global sales forecast, highlighting the importance of the U.S. market for a business jet recovery.

Embraer expects 4,620 business jets to be sold for a total $120 billion in the North American market from 2015 to 2024, up from 4,530 planes in its 2014-2023 forecast. The planemaker cut its worldwide outlook to 9,235 aircraft sold in the next decade, from 9,250 in last year’s ten-year estimate. (Reporting by Asher Levine; Editing by Chris Reese)

