Brazil's Embraer expects to get delayed gov't payments in early 2015

SAO PAULO, Feb 3 (Reuters) - Brazilian planemaker Embraer SA expects to collect delayed payments from the government “in the first months of this year,” said the company’s defense chief Jackson Schneider in a phone interview with Reuters on Tuesday.

Embraer earlier announced the first flight of its KC-390 military cargo jet, a milestone that Schneider said would help to move along negotiations on orders from foreign countries. (Reporting by Brad Haynes and Alberto Alerigi Jr.; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)