a year ago
Brazil's Embraer ends business jet production in China
#Market News
June 1, 2016 / 1:10 PM / a year ago

Brazil's Embraer ends business jet production in China

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, June 1 (Reuters) - Brazilian planemaker Embraer SA said on Wednesday it would stop producing Legacy 650 executive jets in China, ending a 13-year joint venture at a factory in Harbin amid weak demand for private aircraft in the country.

Embraer said it remained committed to serving Chinese demand for commercial and executive aircraft and supporting local clients through its office in Beijing. The Harbin plant formerly produced the ERJ-145, a prior generation of Embraer regional jet. (Reporting by Brad Haynes; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
