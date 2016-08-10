Shareholders sue Brazil's Embraer in NY, claming stock inflated

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Shareholders filed a class action lawsuit against Brazil's Embraer SA in New York, alleging the world third-largest commercial planemaker inflated its share price over a 4-year period, it said in a securities filing on Wednesday.

The shareholder securities fraud lawsuit was filed on Monday night in the U.S. District Court in Manhattan against Embraer, its former Chief Executive Officer Frederico Curado and current Chief Financial Officer José de Almeida Filippo.

The suit alleged the company concealed its ties to the bribing of Dominican Republic officials to secure contracts to sell military aircraft, culminating in last month's decision to set aside $200 million to settle a corruption probe with U.S. authorities, according to documents seen by Reuters.

The lawsuit was brought on behalf of investors in Embraer's American Depositary receipts. Embraer shares fell 2 percent in early trading in Sao Paulo after the company's filing. (Additional reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York)