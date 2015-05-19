FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Brazil's Embraer enters talks with US to resolve corruption probe
Sections
Featured
U.S. won't issue some visas in deportation crackdown
Politics
U.S. won't issue some visas in deportation crackdown
Amazon takes a risk with Mexico expansion
Business
Amazon takes a risk with Mexico expansion
Criminal probe opens into deaths at Florida nursing home
Hurricane Irma
Criminal probe opens into deaths at Florida nursing home
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 19, 2015 / 9:30 PM / 2 years ago

Brazil's Embraer enters talks with US to resolve corruption probe

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, May 19 (Reuters) - Brazilian planemaker Embraer SA has entered talks with the U.S. Department of Justice aimed at closing an anti-corruption investigation launched in 2010, according to a securities filing on Tuesday.

Embraer said an eventual resolution of the matter with the Justice Department could lead to sanctions, adding that it was impossible to predict how long the discussions would take or what result they would produce.

The planemaker said it was still conducting an internal investigation. The probe stemmed from allegations of bribery in a $92 million deal with the armed forces of the Dominican Republic, according to documents reviewed by Reuters in 2013. (Reporting by Brad Haynes)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.