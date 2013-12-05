FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Defense chief of Brazil's Embraer to step down next year -source
Sections
Featured
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Puerto Rico
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
Cyber Risk
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 5, 2013 / 2:25 PM / 4 years ago

Defense chief of Brazil's Embraer to step down next year -source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, Dec 5 (Reuters) - The head of defense for Brazilian planemaker Embraer SA will leave the company at the beginning of next year after restructuring the division and raising compliance standards amid a bribery investigation, a source with direct knowledge of the decision told Reuters on Thursday.

Luiz Carlos Aguiar will step down after 10 years at Embraer, according to the source, passing the reins at the defense division to Jackson Schneider, currently the head of human resources and institutional relations at Embraer.

Aguiar took over Embraer’s defense unit at the beginning of 2011, more than a year after a $92 million deal with the armed forces of the Dominican Republic that triggered a corruption investigation by U.S. and Brazilian authorities.

Embraer declined to comment immediately on the matter.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.