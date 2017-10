SAO PAULO, Jan 14 (Reuters) - Brazil’s Embraer SA , the world’s third-largest commercial planemaker, delivered 106 commercial aircraft and 99 executive jets in 2012, according to a securities filing on Monday.

Of that total, 23 commercial jets and 53 executive jets were delivered in the fourth quarter, the company said, adding that its firm order backlog in 2012 reached $12.5 billion.