April 13, 2017 / 11:15 AM / 4 months ago

Embraer delivers 18 commercial jets and 15 executive jets in Q1

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, April 13 (Reuters) - Embraer SA delivered 18 commercial jets and 15 executive jets in the first three months of 2017, the Brazilian planemaker said in a securities filing on Thursday.

Deliveries fell from the same period of last year, when Embraer delivered 21 commercial jets and 23 executive jets. The company's backlog of firm orders, a gauge of future revenue, continued slipping in the quarter to $19.2 billion at the end of March from $19.6 billion at the end of December. (Reporting by Brad Haynes)

