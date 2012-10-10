FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Brazil's Embraer says Q3 deliveries and backlog down
Sections
Featured
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Breakingviews
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Politics
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Fly fast, and electric
Energy & Environment
Fly fast, and electric
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 10, 2012 / 8:25 PM / in 5 years

Brazil's Embraer says Q3 deliveries and backlog down

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, Oct 10 (Reuters) - Brazil’s Embraer, the world’s largest maker of regional jets, said on Wednesday that deliveries of commercial and executive jets fell in the third quarter from a year earlier.

The planemaker delivered 27 commercial jets and 13 executive jets from July to September this year, compared with 28 commercial planes and 18 executive aircraft in the third quarter of 2011. The company did not report deliveries of military aircraft.

Embraer’s backlog of firm orders, its pipeline of future revenue, fell to $12.4 billion at the end of September, from $12.9 billion in June and $16 billion a year earlier.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.