Brazil's Embraer says Q3 deliveries and backlog down

SAO PAULO, Oct 10 (Reuters) - Brazil’s Embraer, the world’s largest maker of regional jets, said on Wednesday that deliveries of commercial and executive jets fell in the third quarter from a year earlier.

The planemaker delivered 27 commercial jets and 13 executive jets from July to September this year, compared with 28 commercial planes and 18 executive aircraft in the third quarter of 2011. The company did not report deliveries of military aircraft.

Embraer’s backlog of firm orders, its pipeline of future revenue, fell to $12.4 billion at the end of September, from $12.9 billion in June and $16 billion a year earlier.