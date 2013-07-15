FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Brazil's Embraer says backlog rises to highest since Sept. 2009
Sections
Featured
San Juan mayor blasts U.S. official over 'good news' comment
Puerto Rico
San Juan mayor blasts U.S. official over 'good news' comment
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
NSA spying program reauthorization in limbo
Cyber Risk
NSA spying program reauthorization in limbo
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 15, 2013 / 12:21 PM / 4 years ago

Brazil's Embraer says backlog rises to highest since Sept. 2009

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, July 15 (Reuters) - Brazilian planemaker Embraer SA’s backlog of firm orders rose to the highest level in almost four years in the second quarter, in a sign of rising demand for regional aircraft.

Embraer’s backlog, or the pipeline of future revenue for the world’s largest producer of regional planes, rose to $17.1 billion at the end of June, from $13.3 billion in March and $12.5 billion at the end of last year, the company said in a statement on Monday. It was the highest since September 2009.

During the second quarter, the company delivered 22 commercial jets, five more than in the first quarter, the statement added. Deliveries of executive jets jumped to 29 in the second quarter from 12 in the first quarter.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.