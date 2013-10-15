Brazil's Embraer delivers 19 E-Jets, 25 business jets in 3rd qtr

SAO PAULO, Oct 14 (Reuters) - Brazil’s Embraer SA , the world’s third-largest commercial planemaker, said on Tuesday it delivered 19 commercial E-Jets and 25 executive jets from July to September, compared with 27 commercial jets and 13 executive jets in the same period of 2012.

Embraer’s order backlog, reflecting the pipeline of future revenue, rose to $17.8 billion at the end of September from $17.1 billion at the end of June.

The planemaker’s backlog includes demand for its defense and security business, but the company does not report its quarterly deliveries of military aircraft.