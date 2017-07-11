PepsiCo's quarterly profit beats on higher pricing
PepsiCo Inc's quarterly profit beat estimates as higher pricing of sodas and snack foods in North America paid off and as the company sold its minority stake in British bottler Britvic Plc .
SAO PAULO Embraer SA (EMBR3.SA), the world's No. 1 regional planemaker, delivered 35 commercial jets and 24 executive jets in the second quarter, representing an increase on a quarterly and annual basis.
In a Tuesday securities filing, Embraer said deliveries of commercial planes rose about 35 percent year on year, while those of executive jets rose by five units from a year earlier.
Embraer's backlog of firm orders fell to $18.5 billion at the end of June from $19.2 billion in March, the filing said.
So far this year, Embraer has delivered 92 planes of which 53 were commercial jets and 39 executive jets.
(Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; editing by Jason Neely)
MUMBAI Online retail giant Amazon.com Inc has secured approval to stock and sell food and groceries in India, potentially expanding its business in the fast-growing economy where it is in a pitched battle with home-grown rival Flipkart.