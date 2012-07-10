FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brazil's Embraer says Q2 deliveries rise, backlog declines
#Market News
July 10, 2012 / 9:07 PM / 5 years ago

Brazil's Embraer says Q2 deliveries rise, backlog declines

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, July 10 (Reuters) - Embraer, the world’s largest maker of regional aircraft, said on Tuesday that combined deliveries of executive and commercial planes rose sharply in the second quarter, while its backlog of firm orders tumbled in the same period.

The Brazilian company delivered 35 commercial planes and 20 executive jets in the quarter, up from 21 and 13 units, respectively, in the first quarter, according to a securities filing.

The company’s backlog of firm orders tumbled to $12.9 billion at the end of June from $14.7 billion at the end of the first quarter, the filing said.

