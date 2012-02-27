FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Industrials
February 27, 2012 / 11:11 AM / 6 years ago

Brazil's Embraer sells four planes to Estonian Air

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 27 (Reuters) - Brazilian plane manufacturer Embraer said it had sold three E175 and one E190 aircraft to Estonian Air, which also contracted a further eight planes, four E170 and four E190, through leasing contracts with other companies.

The deal still requires the approval of Estonian Air’s supervising board, Embraer said on Monday.

If the deal is approved, Embraer said, the first of the new planes would be delivered from 2014.

Estonian Air will put its first E170 into service this month as part of a leasing contract with Finnish airline Finnair . (Reporting by Diogo Ferreira Gomes; Writing by Peter Murphy; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)

