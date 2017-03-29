FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
5 months ago
Embraer's E195-E2 makes first flight well ahead of schedule
March 29, 2017 / 3:03 PM / 5 months ago

Embraer's E195-E2 makes first flight well ahead of schedule

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, March 29 (Reuters) - Brazilian planemaker Embraer SA said on Wednesday its biggest commercial aircraft ever took to the skies more than three months ahead of schedule, confirming healthy progress on a re-engined new generation of airliners.

A prototype of the E195-E2 began its first flight shortly before noon Brazil local time (1500 GMT), the company said on Twitter, celebrating a milestone originally programmed for the second half of 2017. (Reporting by Brad Haynes; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

